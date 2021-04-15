Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce breakup

J-Lo and A-Rod said in a joint statement that they have realized they are 'better as friends and look forward to remaining so.'

WASHINGTON — Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have officially broken up, one month after denying rumors they had called off their two-year engagement.

J-Lo and A-Rod confirmed the split Thursday morning in a joint statement to TODAY.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," 'J-Rod' said in the statement. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

The powerhouse couple has been engaged since March 2019 and had planned to get married in June 2020, before having to postpone the wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in March, reports claimed J-Lo and A-Rod had broken up. But the couple said at the time the reports were "inaccurate" and they were "working through some things."

Breakup rumors popped up again earlier this week, according to TODAY, when J-Lo posted photos from the set of her upcoming movie "Shotgun Wedding" and she wasn't wearing her engagement ring.

The couple was given the nickname "J-Rod" three years ago after they landed on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Rodriguez and his friend, e-commerce mogul Marc Lore, have signed a letter of intent to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves NBA franchise.