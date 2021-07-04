Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark 75 years of ‘full partnership’

The devoutly Christian couple still reads the Bible together daily and looks for common interests to share.

ATLANTA — ATLANTA (AP) — Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary on July 7, extending their record as the longest-married presidential couple in American history.

The 96-year-old former president tells The Associated Press that the first secret of a long marriage is to pick the right partner.

He calls his marriage to 93-year-old Rosalynn Carter a full partnership.

But he and Rosalynn Carter offer other pieces of advice, as well.

