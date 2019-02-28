The Jonas Brothers are back!

Rumors of the brothers' musical reunion first surfaced in January, but now their official Instagram account has confirmed that Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas are getting together to release their first single called "Sucker."

The post, which features the trio finally reunited under the name Jonas Brothers, released the song at midnight E.T.

In the video, the famous brothers can be seen dancing with their significant others in a dreamy mansion.

In the new video, people do lawn care in ballgowns, a gaggle of corgis goes out for a stroll, two brothers fence, and others take outdoor bubble baths all to the tune of an upbeat single from the family band.

Joe Jonas also tweeted the big news with a link to the new single.

Since January, many people had been keeping their hopes up that the circulating rumors were true.

Especially when Nick Jonas liked a tweet by a fan that read: “11 years ago I became a fan of the Jonas Brothers but I never had the chance to see them live. If a reunion is really going to happen I will be the happiest man on earth.”

The band split up in 2013. Since then, the brothers had been focusing on their own solo careers with Joe forming his band DNCE in 2015 and Nick releasing two solo albums.

The Jonas Brothers will be on The Late Late Show with James Corden for a full week, every night starting Monday.