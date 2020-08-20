x
Judge rejects Trump's challenge to block Manhattan DA from getting his tax records

A federal judge has rejected President Trump's latest effort to block the release of his tax records for a prosecutor's criminal probe.

A federal judge has rejected President Donald Trump's latest challenge to try and block a New York prosecutor from getting access to his tax records. 

Trump's lawyers had argued last week that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance was still "fishing for a way to justify his harassment of the President.”

The lawyers made their written submission to a federal judge who last year refused to throw out the subpoena Vance issued to Trump's accountant in a criminal probe. 

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero's ruling was upheld last month by the U.S. Supreme Court, though the high court returned to the case to him, saying Trump's lawyers were entitled to challenge the subpoena in the same manner as anyone else.

The president responded by arguing through his attorneys that the subpoena was issued in bad faith, might have been politically motivated and amounted to harassment of the president, especially since the wording mimicked the language in congressional subpoenas.

Vance's attorneys said they were entitled to extensive records to aid a “complex financial investigation" and they cited in their papers public reports of “extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization.”

President Donald Trump arrives for a news conference at the White House, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)