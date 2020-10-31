Kirstie Alley, CNN trade barbs over COVID-19, 'Veronica's Closet'

When the actress accused the network of fear mongering, CNN offered her the chance to change the channel.

Actress Kirstie Alley and CNN mixed it up on social media Friday over coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alley claimed on Twitter that friends of hers are in "SHEER TERROR" of catching COVID-19. She believes they get that from watching the cable news network.

"I decided to watch CNN myself to get a [sic] their viewpoint and oh my God DID I EVER!!!!," Alley tweeted. "IF YOU TOO WANT TO LIVE IN TERROR WATCH CNN!! FEAR OF DYING IS THEIR MANTRA! OMG!"

CNN's public relations team responded, taking a jab at one of Alley's sitcoms.

"Kirstie, you are welcome to change the channel - just like countless viewers did every time 'Veronica’s Closet' came on TV. But don’t downplay the loss of nearly 230K American lives. And please, wear a mask," CNN tweeted.

Kirstie, you are welcome to change the channel - just like countless viewers did every time “Veronica’s Closet” came on TV. But don’t downplay the loss of nearly 230K American lives. And please, wear a mask. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) October 30, 2020

"Veronica's Closet" lasted three seasons on NBC from 1997-2000. It was initially a ratings hit, but lost viewership later in the first season. Ratings plummeted by the third season and the show was canceled.

The Hill reports CNN saw a 98% increase in total viewers in October 2020 compared to October 2019. But it trailed Fox News and MSNBC, respectively, which also saw increases over this time last year. The month had significant news to cover with a presidential and vice presidential debate, President Donald Trump contracting COVID-19, a significant rise in coronavirus cases nationwide and the push to quickly confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.