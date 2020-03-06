LAPD creates 'field jail' at UCLA's Jackie Robinson Stadium amid protests

UCLA said in a statement that this was done without the school's knowledge or permission.

The Los Angeles Police Department used the University of California, Los Angeles's stadium to temporarily house people who were detained during protests Tuesday night. The stadium is named after Major League Baseball's first African American player, Jackie Robinson.

"We’re troubled by accounts of Jackie Robinson stadium being used as a 'field jail,'" the university said on Twitter. " This was done without UCLA’s knowledge or permission. As lessee of the stadium, we informed local agencies that UCLA will NOT grant permission should there be a request like this in the future."

During George Floyd protests, the LAPD acknowledged using the field in West Los Angeles for arrested suspects. NBC reported that Officer Mike Lopez said the agency was no longer using it.

It's unclear how many people were held at the stadium.

However, the situation became even more heated when a UCLA urban planning professor, Ananya Roy, posted a letter on Twitter, which she also sent to university leaders. The letter was also co-signed by other faculty members demanding answers.

"It has come to our attention that last evening, June 1, 2020, a UCLA facility, the Jackie Robinson Stadium, was used by LAPD to detain protesters and process arrests, including arrests of UCLA students. We have heard from the National Lawyers Guild-Los Angeles volunteers, arrested UCLA students, and other arrested protesters on this matter," it reads.

The letter claims protesters were brought to the stadium in police transport vehicles and were detained for hours, before being processed then released.

"But this is not just about our students. As UCLA faculty, we refuse to allow our university to serve as a police outpost at this moment of national uprising and at any other time," Roy writes . "As a public university, we serve the public and our students, and this in turn requires dismantling the mechanisms of punishment that have historically caused undeniable harm to communities in Los Angeles."

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said 2,700 people had been arrested since protests began last week, all but 200 of them for violating curfew or failing to disperse. The Associated Press reported that Moore told the civilian Police Commission on Tuesday, the other 200 arrests involved burglary, theft, assaults on police officers and attempted murder,

Chief Moore has been in hot water over a comment he made Monday saying that people “capitalizing” on the protests to commit violence had as much responsibility for the death of George Floyd as the Minneapolis police officers who were fired. He later apologized and said he “misspoke when I said his blood is on their hands″ and didn’t mean to compare looting to murder.