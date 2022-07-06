Lavender Shortbread Cookies sold at Target recalled for packaging error

J&M Foods issued the recall due to the cookies containing chocolate chips, which were not reflected in the list of allergens.

WASHINGTON — Over a thousand units of Favorite Day brand Lavender Shortbread Cookies sold at Target are being recalled after they were mistakenly packed with chocolate chip cookies.

The Arkansas-based company J&M Foods announced Tuesday a voluntary recall over a packaging error, increasing the risk for those with soy and egg allergies or sensitives.

Nearly 1,500 units of the 7-ounce bags are being recalled from Target shelves and online stores nationally. The lot number for the cookies are BB 18-APR-2023.

According to the Food and Drug Administration's news release, there have been no illnesses reported or linked to the recall.

The purple striped packaging does not correctly display possible allergens due to the mistake.