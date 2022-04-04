Los Angeles County bans official taxpayer-funded travel to Florida

The decision comes in response to policies deemed anti-LGBTQ+ by leaders in California.

LOS ANGELES — Editor's Note: The video above is about a related protest of Florida's new law, in which New York City's mayor bought billboards in the state.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to halt official travel to Florida following the signing of HB 1557, which critics dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" law.

The legislation, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, bans schools from teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade or in any manner not deemed age-appropriate and developmentally appropriate.

LA County's move only impacts taxpayer-funded travel to Florida done for county business, according to local television station KTLA. The vote also blocks county-funded travel to Texas, where Gov. Greg Abbott recently told the state's child welfare agency to look into reports of gender-confirming care for children as a form of child abuse – which prompted backlash from transgender rights advocates.

“As we’ve done in the past where states have enacted some egregious laws that contravene everything that we have done in L.A. County and in California, this motion calls for a travel ban on all travel to these states,” LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl said, per KTLA.

According to Fox LA, the county travel decision in Los Angeles County carves out an exception in situations where failure to fund trips to Florida or Texas might "seriously harm" county interests. Thus, some taxpayer-funded travel might still occur.

Regardless, the decision in California is unlikely to phase Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has previously said the "Don't Say Gay" terminology is the result of "sloganeering" by critics, activists, corporate media and "leftist politicians" to further incorrect narratives about the officially-titled "Parental Rights in Education" bill.

Florida's legislation allows for the discussion of LGBTQ topics should they spontaneously come up in the classroom, said Republican Rep. Joe Harding, who sponsored the House’s version of the bill, in a committee meeting before the bill was passed and signed into law. But opponents argue the new law will still have a chilling effect on conversations in the classroom.