A representative for actor Luke Perry confirmed Thursday mornining to Variety and Entertainment Tonight that the actor is currently "under observation" at a hospital in Los Angeles, reportedly after suffering a stroke the day before.

According to reports, paramedics responded to the “Beverly Hills, 90210” and "Riverdale" star’s home in Sherman Oaks around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday.

TMZ reported that Perry had suffered a "massive stroke."

The 52-year-old's condition is still unknown.

Actress Kristy Swanson took to Twitter express support for her friend.

"Luke honey I am praying so hard for you right now, I love you so much, and by God's grace you will get through this," she tweeted.

The news came just hours after FOX announced a six-episode reboot of “Beverly Hills, 90210,” featuring some of the original cast members.

Luke Perry participates in the "Riverdale" panel during the CW Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Although Perry wasn’t slated to return, the network said Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris will be joining the reboot.

The original series debuted in the fall of 1990 and lasted ten seasons.