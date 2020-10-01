MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, FL is under lockdown. Officials at the base have confirmed the lockdown to local news outlets.

According to CBS News, the base said it sent out an alert for a possible active shooter. Authorities are currently accessing the situation.

Macdill is the headquarters for the U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command. It is also home to the 6th Air Refueling Wing.

The base was originally known as Southeast Air Base, Tampa. It was later named MacDill Field after Colonel Leslie MacDill. In 1947, it became MacDill Air Force Base after the establishment of the Air Force.

The base currently employs more than 15,000 military personnel. A large number of military members and their familie also live on base in military housing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.