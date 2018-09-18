A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder in the killing of a former Iowa State University student-athlete who was found dead Monday at an Ames, Iowa, golf course, police said.

Collin Daniel Richards, who authorities said has no known address, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Celia Barquin Arozamena, Ames police said late Monday night.

Arozamena, the 2018 Big 12 champion and Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year, was found dead Monday morning at the Coldwater Links golf course, authorities said. The former civil engineering student was assaulted before she died, police said.

In a statement on Twitter, ISU President Wendy Wintersteen said she was deeply saddened to learn of Arozamena's tragic death. She was a "talented student-athlete and an acclaimed golfer with a bright future."

“Celia had an infectious smile, a bubbly personality and anyone fortunate enough to know her was blessed. Our Cyclone family mourns the tragic loss of Celia, a spectacular student-athlete and ISU ambassador.” - ISU Athletics Director Jamie Pollard



🔗https://t.co/NmFiYlvvOV pic.twitter.com/qHVaqFE2jS — Iowa State WGolf (@CycloneWGOLF) September 18, 2018

"A terrible, tragic, senseless loss," Wintersteen said.

Police responded at 10:24 a.m. to the golf course for a report of suspicious circumstances after golfers found a golf bag with no one near it on the course. Officers then found a body "some distance away," police said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Ames Police Cmdr. Geoff Huff released few details during a news conference at City Hall, declining to comment on where the body was found or what injuries the golfer suffered. He called on the public to contact police if they saw anything suspicious.

"The public should be very wary right now," Huff told reporters. "Right now, all leads are important."

In a news release, Iowa State head women's golf coach Christie Martens called Arozamena a "beautiful person who was loved by all her teammates and friends."

"We will never forget her competitive drive to be the best and her passion for life," Martens said.

A native of Puente San Miguel, Spain, Arozamena had an infectious smile and a bubbly personality, Iowa State athletics director Jamie Pollard said. She volunteered as an ISU ambassador, he said.

Barquin Arozamena, who exhausted her eligibility at Iowa State in 2017-18, was called one of the most accomplished golf players in ISU's history. She became the second ISU women's golfer to earn medalist honors at a conference tournament when she earned the 2018 Big 12 Championship with a three-shot victory in April, the university said.

Ranked No. 69 nationally by Golfweek, Barquin Arozamena ended her college career with her fourth straight NCAA Regional appearance and earned All-Big 12 Team honors for the third time — the second player in ISU history to earn that achievement.

The university's career leader in stroke average, Barquin Arozamena became the third Cyclone women's golfer to compete in the U.S. Women's Open Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, over the summer, the college said.

Iowa State athletics plan to honor Barquin Arozamena at Saturday's football game against Akron. Her funeral arrangements were pending.

This is so sad. Celia was not only the 2018 Big 12 Golf Champion, she was the Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year. Thoughts are with her family/friends and the entire Iowa State community. https://t.co/SnUcgyiVxg — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) September 18, 2018

Agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation were assisting Ames police, which called the death suspicious.

DCI assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said agents were investigating the death of a woman. Huff said the person, a golfer at the course, was an adult.

Mortvedt called the investigation Monday afternoon "very preliminary." After the body was found, Iowa State University sent an alert to students.

Officials asked the public to stay away from the course, located at 1400 S. Grand Ave. in the Story County city. No one answered the course's phone Monday afternoon.

The course was expected to be closed Monday and possibly Tuesday, Huff said.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call police at 515-239-5133 or the department's anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533. Tipsters can also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1440.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved