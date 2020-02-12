Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' tops Billboard's holiday chart yet again

Christmas is just a few weeks away, which means Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' has returned to the top of Billboard's holiday chart.

Mariah Carey and her "lambs," as she calls her fans, are celebrating Christmas early yet again on the top of the Billboard 100 Holiday seasonal chart.

According to Billboard, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" has topped the holiday-specific chart for 41 weeks out of the chart's 46 total weeks, since it first launched in 2011.

In fact, there have only been four songs ever to take over the top spot from Carey. Justin Beiber's "Mistletoe" was at the number one spot on the chart for a week during the 2011 holiday season, Pentatonix's "Little Drummer" topped the chart in 2013 along with their song "Mary, Did You Know?" in 2014, and Ariana Grande hit number one on the chart for "Santa Tell Me" in 2014 as well.

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" was first released back in 1994 and has been a hit through the year, returning to Billboard's holiday charts year after year when Christmas comes around. But it wasn't until 2019 that the hit song reached the No. 1 spot on Billboard's overall Hot 100 list.

Billboard's Hot 100 takes into account all-genre U.S. streaming, radio airplay and sales data. Since the song's release in 1994, the Christmas hit has reportedly earned Carey more than $60 million, according to The Economist.

The three decades it took for the song to hit No. 1 is the longest No. 1 journey ever, according to The New York Times.

The Billboard Holiday 100 ranks best seasonal songs from 'all eras,' and Billboard says it uses the same formula for this chart as it does for the 'Hot 100.'

These six other songs, released this year, are new to Billboard's Holiday 100: