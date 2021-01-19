$1.6 billion total at stake in Mega Millions, Powerball this week

It starts Tuesday with the $850 million Mega Millions drawing, the second-largest in the game's history.

The video above about the odds of winning each game was published in October 2018.

Lottery players have another chance to win big this week with Tuesday's estimated $850 million Mega Millions drawing and Wednesday's estimated $730 million Powerball jackpot. It's a combined $1.58 billion, before taxes.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the second-largest in the game's history, behind only its own record of $1.537 billion in October 2018.

The Powerball jackpot is the fourth-largest in the game's history and the highest it has been since March 2019. The largest total in Powerball history was a U.S. record $1.586 billion in January 2016.

It's been nearly two years since a lottery jackpot has grown so large. No one has won either game’s top prize since last September.

The listed jackpot amounts refer to winners who opt for an annuity, paid over 30 years. Winners nearly always choose cash prizes, which for Powerball would be $546 million. The estimated cash prize for the next Mega Millions jackpot is $628.2 million. That's $1.17 billion in the near impossibility that someone picks all the numbers in both games correctly -- and that they don't have to share either jackpot with anyone.