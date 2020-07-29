Michael Jackson's iconic sparkling tour glove headed to auction

Arguably one of the most famous pieces of fashion in the world of pop music, the iconic glove from the height of the King of Pop's career is up for auction.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Likely one of the most recognizable symbols of the late King of Pop's long career, the Swarovski crystal-studded glove worn by music legend Michael Jackson during his 1984 "Victory" tour is going up for auction.

It was personally owned by Jackson himself and worn on stage while he toured and performed. The famous glove will go up for auction in August.

The tour was the last one that included all six Jackson brothers, Heritage Auctions says.

“This is an incredibly important piece of music memorabilia, worn on stage by one of the most popular stars of all time,” said Garry Shrum, Heritage Auctions' entertainment and music memorabilia director.

Jackson was, at the time, one of the biggest music stars on the planet. In addition to his music and dance moves loved around the world, the pop icon was known for his unique style, from sunglasses to sequined jackets, and his iconic glove.

Songs from Jackson's "Thriller" and "Off the Wall" albums were performed during his 1984 "Victory" tour, which enjoyed enormous worldwide success. Fans and impersonators around the world wore similar gloves of their own to try and mimic the distinctive piece of fashion.

A signed letter regarding the earliest known history of the glove dated May 13, 2014, was included with the auction item. In the letter, a previous witness to the glove's past, David Miller, says that Jackson's costume designer Bill Whitten made the gloves for the pop star. The letter says that Whitten's label is in the glove.

In the letter, Miller writes, "I was incredibly lucky to work together several times with the MJJ Productions, Inc. on the Bad Tour and previous concerts with Mr. Jackson and his brothers during the 80s. Mr. Jackson personally gave the glove to me accompanied [by] some signed promotional photos in December 1984."