'Breaking Bad' actor Mike Batayeh dead at 52

Batayeh was best known for playing Dennis Markowski, the man in charge of Gustavo Fring's laundromat in "Breaking Bad."

WASHINGTON — Actor and comedian Mike Batayeh, best known from his role in "Breaking Bad" as the manager of Gustavo Fring's laundromat, has died. He was 52.

According to a statement from his family, he died June 1. His manager confirmed to PEOPLE, and other outlets, that Batayeh died of a heart attack while asleep in his Michigan home.

"He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many," the family statement said.

According to his obituary, he was "always passionate about helping youth in the community where he lived and grew up facing similar challenges."

Batayeh appeared in three episodes of AMC's Emmy-award winning series as Dennis Markowski. The laundromat his character managed served as a front for the underground meth lab where Bryan Cranston's Walter White and Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman worked.

According to Variety, Batayeh was one of the first American comedians to perform for local audiences in the Middle East.

His film and TV credits also included appearances on "The Bernie Mac Show," "Boy Meets World," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "CSI: Miami" and "Detroit Unleaded."

Rola Nashef, who directed "Detroit Unleaded" said Batayeh's death was "a devastating loss of a huge life."

"There isn’t a person that I introduced you to or a waitress that took our order whom you didn’t make laugh, think, inspire and root for. You wanted to see us all win. I still can’t believe this news," Nashef wrote in tribute.

His family said any donations in his memory will go to supporting and providing recreation to the Southwest Detroit youth. A celebration of life will be held on June 16, with a funeral on June 17.

