The series finale of "Game of Thrones" could disrupt workplaces on a level that's typically reserved for events like the Super Bowl.

The "Absence is Coming" survey, from The Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated, determined an estimated 27.2 million U.S. employees believe the show's final episode could have a direct impact on their work obligations.

The group surveyed 1,090 employed U.S. adults and used the results and census data to come up with the findings.

An estimated 10.7 million American workers said they'll either skip work Sunday night to watch the finale or take off work Monday to cope with the show's ending.

The "Game of Thrones" absence numbers are still surpassed by the estimated 17.2 million Americans who planned to miss work the day after Super Bowl 53.

And even if employees don't call in sick, the HBO show's finale will surely take up quite some time at the office water cooler.

The survey found an estimated 35.8 million employees have spent at least one hour per week on company time either talking about, reading about, or posting online about this season of "Game of Thrones."