Officials at the Bureau of Customs in the Philippines have found more than 1,500 live exotic turtles wrapped in duct tape and packed into suitcases at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City.

The animals were valued at 4.5 million Philippine pesos, or $87,000, according to a Facebook post from the Bureau. Authorities found several species of turtles left behind in a suitcase, including Star Tortoises, Redfoot Tortoises, Sulcata Tortoises and Red-Eared sliders. Several species discovered in the suitcases are classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The turtles had been smuggled onto a flight coming to the Philippines from Hong Kong. The passenger left the suitcases unclaimed.

The port at Ninoy Aquino Airport turned over 560 wildlife and endangered species in 2018, according to their Facebook post. This included 250 geckos, 254 corals and other reptiles.

Earlier this year, the same port intercepted 63 iguanas, chameleons and bearded dragons.

Those found in violation of Illegal Wildlife Trading may face up to two years imprisonment and a fine of up to 200,00 Philippine pesos, or $3,863.