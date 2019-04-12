Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will be bringing their iconic music to 22 stadiums across the U.S. during a massive tour next summer.
The tour kicks off July 7th in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium and wraps up on September 5th at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Tickets for "The Stadium Tour" go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. local time.
The tour will be Mötley Crüe's first performances since signing a "cessation of touring agreement," following their 2014-2015 "Final Tour." Last month, the group posted a video explaining that the ban was blowing up the contract because the fans demanded it.
"The Stadium Tour" dates and cities
Tuesday, July 7 – Miami, FL at Hard Rock Stadium
Thursday, July 9 – Orlando, FL at Camping World Stadium
Saturday, July 11 – Charlotte, NC at Bank of America Stadium
Tuesday, July 14 – Arlington, TX at Globe Life Field
Wednesday, July 15 – Houston, TX at Minute Maid Park
Sunday, July 19 – San Francisco, CA at Oracle Park
Thursday, July 23 – San Diego, CA at Petco Park
Saturday, July 25 – Phoenix, AZ at State Farm Stadium
Sunday, August 9 – Atlanta, GA at SunTrust Park
Tuesday, August 11 – Hershey, PA atHersheypark Stadium
Thursday, August 13 – Buffalo, NY atNew Era Field
Saturday, August 15 – Philadelphia, PA atCitizens Bank Park
Sunday, August 16 – Pittsburgh, PA at PNC Park
Tuesday, August 18 – Milwaukee, WI atMiller Park
Thursday, August 20 – Detroit, MI at Comerica Park
Saturday, August 22 – Washington, D.C. at Nationals Park
Sunday, August 23 – Flushing, NY at Citi Field
Tuesday, August 25 – Boston, MA at Fenway Park
Friday, August 28 – Chicago, IL at Wrigley Field
Sunday, August 30 – Denver, CO at Coors Field
Wednesday, September 2 – Seattle, WA at T-Mobile Park
Saturday, September 5 – Los Angeles, CA at SoFi Stadium