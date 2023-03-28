Nashville police release body cam video showing officers confronting school shooter

The body camera video is extremely graphic and shows officers confronting the shooter inside a Nashville elementary school.

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video within this story is extremely graphic and shows police confront and kill the shooter at The Covenant School in Nashville. The footage may be disturbing to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.



New body camera video released by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows officers responding to Monday's school shooting at a elementary school.

The video, which is just over six minutes, is from the perspectives of officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo, who were among the first officers who responded to the Covenant Church/School campus, according to police.

The footage includes the moment when officers shot the attacker, who had killed three adults and three children at the school.

The first clip of body cam footage, from Engelbert's perspective, shows the officers entering the building after being told about several children upstairs.

An alarm can be heard blaring throughout the video.

They proceed to clear several rooms on the ground level of the building before hearing shots fired above them.

The officers run up the stairs and down a hallway, where they begin firing on a person believed to be the attacker. That person was later identified as a 28-year-old named Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a former student at the school.

"Stop moving," an officer can be heard yelling shortly after the confrontation.

After the shooter falls, seemingly shot by police, an officer moves a gun away from the body and the clip ends.

The second clip, from Collazo's body cam, shows officers entering another door into the building before heading deeper inside.

When the shots are heard from upstairs in Collazo's video, he and other officers rush upstairs and a body — pixelated in the released video — can be seen on the ground as they pass through a hallway to approach the shooter.

While it's unclear who was seen in the video, three children and three adults were killed in the shooting. The victims were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney, all 9 years old; and adults Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

Authorities previously released surveillance footage from inside the school.

The surveillance video, which was posted on Twitter late Monday night by Nashville police, shows Hale driving into the school's parking lot at 9:54 a.m. Central. As Hale arrives, a group of children can be seen in the background on a playground.

Around 10:11 a.m., Hale can be seen gaining entry into the school by firing into glass doors on the building, shattering them.

The video, shared by police less than 12 hours after the shooting, does not contain any audio.

Around three minutes later, the shooter can be seen walking through a hallway holding a gun and leaves the frame of the video. At this point, alarms appear to be flashing throughout the school.

The surveillance video then jumps forward five minutes and the shooter returns and briefly walks down another hall through a door labeled "church office."

Around 10:21 a.m., the video shows Hale walking down another hallway past a sign labeled "children's ministry."