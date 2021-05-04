After latest attack, new questions raised about U.S. Capitol security measures

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.) says a thorough review is needed.

WASHINGTON — After the second deadly attack at the United States Capitol in three months, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) says a thorough review of security is needed.

"It is very troubling," he said.

For the second time this calendar year, a Capitol Police officer was killed, after someone with a grievance decided to attack the Capitol.

"I do want everyone to be safe," said Kaine. "I want the Capitol Police, the [National] Guardsmen who are still there to be safe. And so, we're going to have to analyze security procedures, the level of personnel that we need, and new protocols to be safe."

When insurrectionists breached the Capitol itself on January 6, that was the first time such a thing had transpired since the War of 1812.

More than 25,000 National Guard troops were dispatched to the Capitol grounds for President Joe Biden's inauguration. Fencing was placed around the Capitol's four-mile perimeter.

After a time, voices from both sides of the aisle called for a reduction in defenses.

The National Guard contingent was reduced sharply.

But now, that this latest attack has happened, it raises the question: will the Capitol ever truly be safe?

Kaine says it's a fine balance between security and liberty.

"I don't like fences and razor wire," he said. "But nevertheless, we don't want to have our Capitol Police and others, members of Congress under a perpetual security threat. But we need to protect our people."

The United States Capitol Police union is urging Congress to ramp up security around the Capitol.