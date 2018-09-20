Nissan is recalling more than 215,000 cars due to a defect that could potentially cause a fire, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The vehicles affected from this recall are the 2016-2017 Nissan Maxima, 2015-2017 Nissan Murano and the 2015-2016 Nissan Murano Hybrid.

According to the Nissan website, the Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) in these cars can leak brake fluid that could create an electrical short, and could even lead to a fire.

Owners of this make and model are advised to keep their cars parked outside until their vehicle can be inspected by a Nissan dealership. If the ABS warning light comes on, then drivers are advised to get their vehicles inspected immediately.

The company says towing and repair of the affected cars will be free of charge, which includes parts and labor. If the brake system needs to be replaced, then a rental car will be provided until necessary parts are ordered.

To find out if your Nissan sedan or SUV has been affected by this recall, click here and enter your VIN. You can also call the Nissan Consumer Affairs number at 1-800-647-7261.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA