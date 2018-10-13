No winning lottery ticket was sold for the Mega Millions drawing Friday night, meaning the jackpot climbs to $654 million.

Mega Millions officials say no tickets matched all six numbers to claim the estimated $548 million grand prize. The numbers were 4, 24, 46, 61, 70 and Mega Ball 7.

The next drawing will be Tuesday. The estimated jackpot for that drawing would be the fourth largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The jackpot has been growing since July, when a group of California office workers won $543 million.

It costs $2 to play the game, but the odds of instant wealth aren't good. The chance of matching all six numbers and winning the jackpot is one in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions appears to be the big draw lately. The jackpot has been growing since it was last won on July 24. Tuesday nights drawing was the 22nd consecutive drawing that no one matched all six numbers.

Four lucky winners did match the first five numbers and each was poised to collect $1 million.

The cash option for Friday night: $309 million. The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 302,575,350 to 1.

The top Mega Millions jackpots of all-time: $656 million in 2012 and $648 million a year later.

If you're looking for a tiny hint: the numbers 17 and 12 have been drawn twice as Mega Balls since Aug. 31. The most recent Mega Ball was 18 on Tuesday night.

If you do find yourself with the winning ticket in your hands, be prepared to keep quiet after that initial scream of joy to your spouse or other loved one, said certified public accountant Daniel Mahler of Gisler & Mahler in Bloomingdale, N.J. And sign your ticket; that establishes it as yours before you go to the nearest lottery office to claim your prize.

"Get a good attorney, good accountant, good broker,” he said. "You have to protect your wealth" and your privacy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

