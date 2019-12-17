An Amber Alert has been issued in New York after authorities say a 16-year-old was kidnapped off the street Monday evening while walking in the Bronx with her mother.

The NYPD released surveillance video Tuesday morning that showed four men grabbing Karol Sanchez and forcing her into a beige sedan and driving away.

Karol Sanchez and her mother were in the city for a doctor's appointment, according to NBC New York. A reward is being offered up to $2,500.

Sanchez is described as 5 foot, 5 inches tall and was last seen wearing a blue bubble jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers and a white back pack.

According to authorities, they believe Sanchez is in imminent danger of serious harm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.