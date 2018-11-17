By the time Deanna Hamilton was a toddler her brother, Randy Dodge, was enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps.

With a 15-year age difference, Hamilton didn't know him as well as she could have. But there are still some things that stand out about Dodge, 66.

A native of upstate New York, Dodge was hardworking, a retired oil refinery worker. He was "a good man" who loved his wife, 70-year-old Paula, and even gave a kidney to his other brother.

"He was selfless, in that respect," Hamilton said.

But now that both Randy and Paula Dodge are the most recent victims to be identified from the Camp Fire, it's everything else Hamilton could have known about her brother that stands out.

"For me, it’s going to be more of a mourning of the relationship that either I didn’t get a chance to establish or that I didn’t take the time to establish enough as an adult," said Hamilton, 52, of San Jacinto. "Sometimes, life just — it goes by fast. And you always have good intentions, but when you live that far apart, even when you're in the same state, sometimes time gets away."

Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up of The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Paula Dodge was still working in real estate, something that "was a big part of her life."

"I know she was really good at it, and her customers were important to her," Hamilton said.

The two were devout Christians, and Hamilton said that gives her comfort now.

"His faith was extremely important," she said.

Hamilton said Paula Dodge had a son Randy had helped raise since he was 2.

Dana DeMarce, who was married to that son, said her former in-laws were "wonderful people."

"They were always kind to me," DeMarce said.

Randy and Paula Dodge(Photo: Contributed photo)

Contributed photo via Record Searchlight

Since the fire broke out Nov. 8, Hamilton had been holding out hope that Randy and Paula would turn up.

"It's a weird position to be in, because you don’t want to give up hope, you don’t want to stop believing," she said. "Then after several days, you don’t want to be in denial either."

Hamilton said she just hopes her family's situation will inspire others to reach out before it's too late.

"And so, if anything, I would just urge people, don’t waste time," Hamilton said. "If you’ve got family that you need to make amends with... then do it."

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved