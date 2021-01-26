Sen. Patrick Leahy, Trump trial presiding officer, taken to hospital

The nature of the medical problem for Sen. Patrick Leahy, who is presiding over former President Trump's impeachment trial, was not immediately announced.

WASHINGTON — Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the Senate president pro tempore who is presiding over the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, has reportedly been taken to a local hospital for observation. The nature of the medical problem was not immediately announced.

NBC News reports Leahy is being evaluated after an examination by the Capitol Attending Physician.

"“This evening, Senator Leahy was in his Capitol office and was not feeling well. He was examined in the Capitol by the Attending Physician," a spokesperson for Leahy reportedly told CNN. "Out of an abundance of caution, the Attending Physician recommended that he be taken to a local hospital.”