Paul Pelosi charged with DUI after May crash, arrest in California

If convicted, Paul Pelosi faces up to five years of probation, possible jail time and the installation of a blood-alcohol monitoring device in his car.

WASHINGTON — Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was charged with two misdemeanors related to driving drunk after being arrested in California last month.

According to documents filed with the California Superior Court, Paul Pelosi, 82, faces one count of DUI causing injury and one count of driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% causing injury.

The documents, filed by the District Attorney's Office, say police responded to a crash on a road in Napa County and found Pelosi intoxicated after crashing his Porsche into another man's vehicle. The man, identified only as John Doe, declined medical treatment at the scene, as did Pelosi.

Records indicate both cars sustained major damage in the crash.

He was booked around 11:45 p.m. on the night of May 28 and booked into the Napa County jail in Northern California with two charges related to driving while intoxicated. His bail was set at $5,000. Pelosi was released the next day on bond.

Nancy Pelosi was in Rhode Island over the weekend to deliver a commencement speech at Brown University. She did not mention the arrest in her remarks Sunday.

Paul Pelosi married Nancy in 1963, and has made a conscious effort to remain distanced from his wife's high-profile political career. He is the founder of Financial Leasing Services, an investment firm based out of San Francisco.

Paul and Nancy Pelosi share a home in the city, and she represents the district that encompasses San Francisco.

