WASHINGTON — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning pet owners to throw away any Performance Dog frozen raw pet food as fears mount that the animal food might make pets sick.

A sample of the of the pet food tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes (L. mono) and another two samples of different products by the brand's manufacturer, Bravo Packing, Inc., also tested positive for "Salmonella and/or L. mono" according to the FDA. The U.S. food and drug regulating body says one of the products they took samples of had not yet been distributed by the company.

If you want to identify if you have some of the pet food, the FDA warns pet owners on their website, "the product that entered the marketplace is Performance Dog raw pet food, lot code 072219, sold to customers frozen in two-pound pouches." The warning goes on to caution pet owners about all Performance Dog pet food saying, "If you have any Performance Dog products that you purchased after July 22, 2019, throw it away."

This isn't the first time the FDA has had to notify the public about Bravo Packing, Inc.'s Performance Dog products. In September of 2018 the company recalled these products because they had "the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella," according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website.

Bravo Packing Inc. is based out of Carneys Point, New Jersey and according to the FDA say they work with the distributor Tefco, located in Brooklyn, New York which fills orders to retail stores or to consumers directly. The company says they specialize in manufacturing exotic carnivore diets since 1960.

The FDA warns, "Salmonella and L. mono can affect both human and animal health. People with symptoms of Salmonella or L. mono infection should consult their health care providers. Consult a veterinarian if your pet has symptoms of Salmonella or L. mono infection."