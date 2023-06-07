Pizza Hut turning heads with its weirdest pizza yet

Pizza Hut is announcing its newest culinary creation.

NEW YORK — Introducing the Pickle Pizza.

Pizza Hut announced its newest culinary creation on Wednesday.

The new pizza features a hand tossed crust, sauced with Buttermilk Ranch, and topped with cheese, crispy breaded chicken breast seasoned with a kick of Nashville Hot Seasoning, sliced white onions, and is loaded with spicy dill pickles and a drizzle of Buttermilk Ranch to finish it off.

However, pickle fans shouldn't get their hopes up for snagging one of the unique pies.

Pizza Hut said the pizza will only be available in New York City at 932 8th Avenue for a limited time while supplies last.

The Pickle Pizza will cost $17.99 starting June 9 through June 11. The Pickle Pizza is available for carryout and must be ordered in-store.

"Building on the recent resurgence of pickles, Pizza Hut is taking this trend to new heights with its own twist on the pickle phenomenon by adding the sour, tangy food as a pizza topping," the company said in a release.

"We're always looking for innovative ways to add new tastes and textures to our dishes, and pickles have been gaining popularity due to their versatility," said Penny Shaheen, Head of Food Innovation, at Pizza Hut.

“With our new Pickle Pizza, we’re tapping into the latest food trends while also putting culinary thought into how they come to life on a pizza. Our recipe is all about great flavor, balancing the tanginess of pickles with other classic ingredients we know taste good on our beloved pizza.”

