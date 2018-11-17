Casey Silverman is standing in a shuttered Chico Toys "R" Us parking lot next to a truck and camper filled with what’s left of his belongings, but he’s laughing, catching up with neighbors and sipping a beer.

The neighbors caught up with each other in Chico days after the fire. Now, they share stories of their dramatic escapes — some got out as soon as they could, others stayed overnight trying to save a home. They all say they’re lucky they got out alive.

But one week after the Camp Fire burned down his hometown of Paradise, Silverman’s realizing everything has changed. For him and tens of thousands of others who lost homes, there are layers of uncertainty ahead.

When and how will FEMA help with immediate housing needs? What will be available to help with rebuilding? And will there even be communities to go back to?

Silverman got out Thursday, the day the fire raged through forests, cities and canyons, with his wife, 16-year-old son, two dogs and their vehicles and a camper.

“We lost both of our houses, lost my job and I’m stuck here in the parking lot,” Silverman says, his voice trembling, then breaking into a nervous laugh.

Now, there’s no map, no message from local or national officials. People are homeless, jobless, and have lost loved ones.

Trauma permeates shelters, makeshift camps that have developed in parks and parking lots throughout Butte County.

Over and over again, evacuees are asking: Where will we live?

'We want to find the people who have no other options'

It’s a question that local and federal officials have only begun to work out. Behind the scenes, housing, emergency and other experts started meeting this week to work out the details.

They say they're working on a plan that will be released soon. For now, they're making blunt statements about the magnitude of Butte County’s housing crisis amid California’s deadliest fire.

Camp Fire survivors get help at the FEMA assistance center that opened in the old Sears store in the Chico Mall Friday, Nov. 16, 2018.

“We’re working with mayors and municipal governments to navigate what is going to be a very complicated recovery,” said Brad Pierce, a FEMA spokesman. “You gotta put that up front. It’s not going to be easy. Anyone who’s drive up there, through Paradise, knows this is going to be long and hard.”

The agency will prioritize people who have no insurance to cover their immediate needs, Pierce said, or who don't have friends or family to stay with.

“We want to find the people who have no other options,” he said. “Those are the ones who need us the most.”

Some may not stay in the area at all — either in the short- or long-term.

A mass exodus isn’t uncommon after major natural disasters. After Hurricane Katrina, thousands of survivors relocated across the country to start over.

“We always do everything to try to encourage residents to stay in the community that suffered and there’s a lot of work to do and we want to rebuild,” Pierce said. “But you can’t make them stay.”

FEMA hotel vouchers also work out of state, so survivors have the option to stay in any hotel across the U.S., as long as the hotel belongs to a chain approved through the local assistance program. Pierce said people who have family in other states will sometimes choose to move into hotels outside the region so they can be closer to their support network while regrouping after a disaster.

For people who have insurance, FEMA is working with local officials to begin tours of properties, so the insured can file claims. He expects to also soon announce a job-assistance program.

'We have at least 30,000 displaced'

But it’s important to remember FEMA assistance is temporary, he said. It’s a chance to get people back on their feet but it won’t last forever.

Ed Mayer, the executive director of the county’s housing authority, is looking at the longer-term questions. The destruction of whole communities and the work ahead is unimaginable, he said.

“In one day, we witnessed the destruction of 10 percent of our county’s housing stock,” Mayer said. “That has put roughly 6,700 houseless on the street immediately. We have at least 30,000 displaced.”

Those estimates are conservative, Mayer said. So is the estimate of 7,500 housing units wiped out.

Mayer said the dearth of affordable housing available in Butte County complicates the task or rebuilding.

Many people in the fire's path were low-income, elderly, and chose to live in the communities in part because it was more affordable than most of the rest of California. There were renters who lived with friends to afford old homes. There were people whose families passed down property and they’ve placed modular homes on the land.

Camp Fire survivors get help at the FEMA assistance center that opened in the Chico Mall Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. The center is set up for fire survivors to have access to local, state and federal assistance to begin the process of rebuilding.

Many of the region’s residents were spending the bulk of their salaries on their housing costs.

The county is facing a stark reality, Mayer said, that many people will never go home.

And like those who get FEMA's hotel vouchers, people in federally subsidized Section 8 housing don’t have to stay; they can take their assistance and live anywhere in the U.S.

And so, given California's extreme shortage of affordable housing, the Camp Fire has set off a crisis with no end in sight, Mayer said. People with limited incomes, he said, will move to afford housing for their family.

Not everyone is thinking that far into the future.

Silverman doesn’t know what FEMA can do for him, but he said his wife already signed his family up for assistance.

“We’ll see,” he said, shrugging. “All I know, is I’m still out here in this parking lot with my son.”

