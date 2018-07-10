SCHOHARIE, N.Y. — Twenty people were killed in a crash in an upstate New York area popular with tourists during the fall foliage season, state police said Sunday.

Local media reported the crash involved a limousine carrying a wedding party and another vehicle.

The wreck took place Saturday in Schoharie, a town of 3,300 people about 160 miles north of New York City. Immediately after the crash police had said only that there were "multiple fatalities."

On Sunday, police revealed the death total but said names of the victims were not immediately being released while family members were notified.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was sending investigators to the site, in front of Apple Barrel Country Store and Cafe. The store posted condolences on Facebook and said it would be open Sunday.

"As you may be aware, there was a horrific accident in front of our business today," the post says. "We hope you will come and share your smiles, love, friendship and hugs with us."

The store also asked that customers "share your change" as donations to local first responders.

"They are the heroes of our small community," the post said.

