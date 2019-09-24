French investigators have searched late financier Jeffrey Epstein's residence in Paris and the offices of French modeling agent Jean-Luc Brunel in their probe into alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls.

The Paris prosecutor's office said Tuesday that investigators carried out searches over the past week at Karin Models, an agency in the high-end 8th arrondissement of Paris, and at Epstein's Paris home. The prosecutor's office would not provide further details of where things stand in the French investigation.

RELATED: Director of MIT's Media Lab steps down over Epstein ties

RELATED: Judge ends case against Jeffrey Epstein, with a nod to the accusers

RELATED: One by one, Epstein accusers pour out their anger in court

Brunel was a frequent companion of Epstein's who flew on his plane and visited him in jail in Florida, according to U.S. legal records.

French police appealed earlier this month for victims and witnesses to come forward to help their investigation into the alleged rape of minors and other possible charges linked to the Epstein case.