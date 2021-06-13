Pope demands food aid reach starving people of Tigray

Tigray is a region of northern Ethiopia, where Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers are blocking food and other assistance.

ROME, Metropolitan City of Rome — Pope Francis is demanding that humanitarian aid reach hungry people in the war-torn Tigray region of northern Ethiopia, where Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers are blocking food and other assistance.

Francis called for an immediate end to fighting in Tigray, the return of social harmony, and for “all food aid and health care assistance to be guaranteed.”

Speaking at his Sunday noon blessing, Francis said he was thinking of the people of Tigray who have been “struck by a grave humanitarian crisis that has exposed the poorest to famine."