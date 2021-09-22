Did anyone win the $490 million Powerball drawing?

Wednesday's drawing comes on the heels of a winning ticket sold in Tuesday's $432 million Mega Millions jackpot.

A $490 million Powerball jackpot was up for grabs Wednesday night. If nobody wins, it's likely headed for a half-billion drawing on Saturday.

The winning numbers Wednesday were 20-40-47-55-63 with the Powerball 05, according to the game's website. The Power Play was 3X.

No winner was announced within 90 minutes of the drawing. If a winner were to take the lump sum payment, they would get $355.1 million.

But if there is no winner, it's a safe bet the jackpot will cross the rare $500 million threshold.

The Powerball website says game sales are usually stronger for a Saturday drawing versus a Wednesday drawing, which means the jackpot will be pushed higher on those days.



The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

On Tuesday, one Mega Millions sold in New York correctly had all six numbers for an estimated $432 million. If the winner chooses the cash option, it would be worth $315 million.