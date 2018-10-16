A pregnant U.S. Postal Service letter carrier has been missing for two weeks, and there is now a $25,000 reward for information.

The Associated Press reports Kierra Coles, 26, was last seen near her home on Chicago's South Side on Oct. 2. Attempts by her mother to reach her went to voicemail.

Coles' car was reportedly found near her apartment building.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which put up the reward, has launched a joint investigation with Chicago police.

A postal inspection spokeswoman said Coles was not working when she disappeared.

Postal Employee Kierra Coles is reported missing and was last seen on October 2, 2018. If you have information regarding Kierra's whereabouts, please call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. There is a reward for up to $25,000. pic.twitter.com/uLdN8iEtNu — USPIS - Chicago (@USPIS_CHI) October 15, 2018

