President Biden looks to local barbershops, sporting events and incentives to get more Americans vaccinated

The President is attempting to get 70% of Americans at least partially vaccinated by July 4.

President Biden is ready for a great summer, but he says to get there more Americans need to get vaccinated. His goal is 70% of Americans by July 4.

"America is headed into a summer dramatically different from last year's summer. A summer of freedom, a summer of joy, a summer of get-togethers and celebrations. An all-American summer that this country deserves,” said President Biden on Wednesday.

But, what will it take for Americans to get vaccinated? A beer? A million dollars? One of the president’s ideas is at your local barbershop.

“I think it's a great opportunity for a lot of barbershops to get some exposure,” said Al Edmondson, A Cut Above The Rest, a barbershop in Columbus.

Edmondson says he is behind President Biden's idea to make barbershops vaccination sites.

“I'd be willing to open up the doors with some stipulations. I think that one of the things that's most important is that being able to make sure they were able to sanitize our shops once people leave,” he said.

But that is just one of the ideas President Biden announced Wednesday to get more Americans to roll up their sleeves.

“It’s possible to have vaccinations at barbershops, baseball games, NASCAR races, pharmacies will be open 24 hours a day for walk-in appointments,” said Ben Wakana, White House COVID-19 Response Team.

The CDC says currently about 63% of American adults are partially vaccinated.

“We are focused on going local, on getting vaccines in the places that people go to,” said Wakana.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther is also one of 56 Mayors across the country to take the Mayors Challenge. The mayors are competing to see who can increase their vaccination rate the most over the next month.

The Mayor’s Office sent 10TV this statement:

“The vaccine is our best shot at defeating COVID-19, and mayors across the country are adding some friendly competition to the mix to increase vaccine rates. Columbus Public Health will continue to vaccinate at the Celeste Center through June, and mobile teams are taking the vaccine to houses of worship, community centers, sporting events, small festivals, places of business and shopping centers. This is a challenge in which we all win!”