WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has made his first public comments following the House Judiciary Committee approving two articles of impeachment against him.

Trump spoke to White House pool reporters during a Oval Office meeting Friday morning with Paraguay's president.

Trump mostly stuck to his talking points that he has done nothing wrong and described the impeachment vote as a witch hunt, sham and hoax.

"Nothing was done wrong. Zero was done wrong," Trump said.

The president also accused Democrats of "trivializing impeachment."

"Some day there'll be a Democrat president and there'll be a Republican House, and I suspect they're going to remember it," Trump remarked.

Trump's comments came just two hours after the House Judiciary Committee approved approved two articles of impeachment. The charges now go to the full House for an expected vote next week.

The votes on both articles were strictly along party lines, 23 Democrats to 17 Republicans. The abuse of power charge stems from Trump's July phone call with the Ukraine president pressuring him to announce an investigation of Democrats as he was withholding US aid. The obstruction charge involves Trump's blocking of House efforts to investigate his actions. Trump has denied all wrongdoing.