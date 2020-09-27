x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

Nation World

WATCH LIVE: President Trump holds press conference

President Trump announced a press conference on Sunday evening.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The White House announced Sunday that President Trump would be holding a press conference at 5:00 p.m. 

Watch live in the video player above. 

Earlier Sunday, Trump released a Presidential Message on Yom Kippur, 2020.

The press conference follows Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Saturday, capping a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary that will resonate for a generation and that he hopes will provide a needed boost to his reelection effort. 