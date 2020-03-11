Presidential Election 2020: Live results from across the US

President Donald Trump is seeking a second term in office, while Joe Biden also hopes to gain enough electoral votes to win the White House.

WASHINGTON — After months of intense campaigning by President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, it all comes down to this.

Election Day in the United States is unfolding like no other, with nearly 100 million Americans having already cast their ballots before polls even opened on Tuesday.

In order to win the U.S. presidential election, a candidate must win in enough states to have 270 Electoral College votes.

States will begin to report results as polls close on election night. However, given the large surge in mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic, there's a chance it could take some time to know the winner of the presidential election. That's because mail ballots generally require more time to process than those cast in-person.

Once The Associated Press declares a winner in a state, we'll update the list below. Until then, each state will show the number of electoral votes up for grabs.

State-by-state presidential results from Associated Press

Alabama - 9 electoral votes

Alaska - 3 electoral votes

Arizona - 11 electoral votes

Arkansas - 6 electoral votes

California - 55 electoral votes

Colorado - 9 electoral votes

Connecticut - 7 electoral votes

Delaware - 3 electoral votes

District of Columbia - 3 electoral votes

Florida - 29 electoral votes

Georgia - 16 electoral votes

Hawaii - 4 electoral votes

Idaho - 4 electoral votes

Illinois - 20 electoral votes

Indiana - 11 electoral votes

Iowa - 6 electoral votes

Kansas - 6 electoral votes

Kentucky - 8 electoral votes

Louisiana - 8 electoral votes

Maine - 4 electoral votes

Maryland - 10 electoral votes

Massachusetts - 11 electoral votes

Michigan - 16 electoral votes

Minnesota - 10 electoral votes

Mississippi - 6 electoral votes

Missouri - 10 electoral votes

Montana - 3 electoral votes

Nebraska - 5 electoral votes

Nevada - 6 electoral votes

New Hampshire - 4 electoral votes

New Jersey - 14 electoral votes

New Mexico - 5 electoral votes

New York - 29 electoral votes

North Carolina - 15 electoral votes

North Dakota - 3 electoral votes

Ohio - 18 electoral votes

Oklahoma - 7 electoral votes

Oregon - 7 electoral votes

Pennsylvania - 20 electoral votes

Rhode Island - 4 electoral votes

South Carolina - 9 electoral votes

South Dakota - 3 electoral votes

Tennessee - 11 electoral votes

Texas - 38 electoral votes

Utah - 6 electoral votes

Vermont - 3 electoral votes

Virginia - 13 electoral votes

Washington - 12 electoral votes

West Virginia - 5 electoral votes

Wisconsin - 10 electoral votes

Wyoming - 3 electoral votes

Which states have the most electoral college votes?

California, the most populous state, has 53 representatives in the House. Combine that with the state's two senators, and it has 55 electoral votes.

Texas has the second-most with 38 electoral votes. After that, New York and Florida are tied with 29 votes each. Then, it goes to Illinois and Pennsylvania with 20 each.