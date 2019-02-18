Hundreds of protests are planned nationwide Monday in response to President Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump's declaration on Friday shifts billions of federal dollars earmarked for military construction to the border. The move to go around Congress to fund his long-promised border wall came after lawmakers in both parties blocked his requests for billions of dollars to fulfill his signature campaign pledge.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra told ABC's "This Week" that his state would sue "imminently" to block the order, after the American Civil Liberties Union and the nonprofit watchdog group Public Citizen announced Friday they were taking legal action.

Democrats are planning to introduce a resolution disapproving of the declaration and it is likely to pass both chambers. Several Republican senators are already indicating they would vote against Trump — though there do not yet appear to be enough votes to override a veto by the president.

Some protests are listed on MoveOn.org and others can be found on rallylist.com.

President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Rose Garden at the White House to declare a national emergency in order to build a wall along the southern border, Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

AP