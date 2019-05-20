Purely Elizabeth has issued a voluntary recall Thursday of their granola and granola bars after learning that several of their products may contain plastic, glass or rocks.

The company said that the cashews in these products, provided by their supplies within a short amount of time, may contain “foreign objects. ”

In order to avoid future error, Purely Elizabeth said they have already replaced the cashew supplies with a new one.

The products impacted by the recall include Coconut Cashew Grain-Free Granola, Banana Nut Butter Grain-Free Granola, Pumpkin Spice + Ashwagandha Grain-Free Superfood Granola and Grain-Free Bars.

Target, Walmart, Costco, Publix and Whole Foods are some of the retailers that sell Purely Elizabeth products, as well as online sites such as Thrive Market and Amazon, according to CBS News.

Below is a list of the recalled products:

16oz packages of Coconut Cashew Grain-Free Granola with the UPC Code 8551400002946 and best by dates of Nov. 30, 2019 and Dec. 3, 2019

8oz packages of Coconut Cashew Grain-Free Granola with the UPC Code 855140002700 and best by date of Oct. 19, 2019

8oz Banana Nut Butter Grain-Free Granola with the UPC Code 855140002724 with best by dates of Oct. 17, 2019 and Dec. 12, 2019

Pumpkin Spice w/Ashwagandha Superfood Grain-Free Granola with the UPC Code 810589030158 and best by date of Dec. 7, 2019

For more information on the recall, click here.

