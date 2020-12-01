Queen Elizabeth II has attended church at her Sandringham estate ahead of a crisis meeting to work out a future for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, after their decision to walk away from their royal roles.

The queen has summoned Harry, his elder brother, Prince William, and their father, Prince Charles, to the rural retreat in eastern England for a meeting on Monday. The royal summit reflects the queen's desire to contain the fallout from Harry and Meghan's decision to "step back" as senior royals, work to become financially independent and split their time between Britain and North America.

Tuesday, July 10, 2018 | Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

AP

RELATED: UK royals: Meghan Markle signs Disney voiceover deal

RELATED: Royals Harry and Meghan step away, but what does that mean?

As the Associated Press reports, Buckingham Palace says “a range of possibilities” would be on the table to mull over, and there is a desire to resolve the issue within “days not weeks.”

Harry is sixth in line to the throne and married American actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in 2018. They both have a son who was born in May 2019.