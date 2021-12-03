Razzie nominees: '365 Days,' 'Dolittle' top nominations celebrating year's worst movies

WASHINGTON — While the Oscars will soon celebrate 2020's best films, the Razzies are highlighting the movies from the past year that Hollywood would rather forget.
The Razzie Awards, also known as the Golden Raspberry Awards, celebrates the worst films of the year.
Topping the nominations list this year is the "Dolittle" remake, starring Robert Downey Jr., and the Polish film "365 Days." Both movies received six Razzie nominations.
Other Worst Picture nominees include Sia's "Music," "Fantasy Island" and "Absolute Proof," a movie from My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell about unfounded claims of election fraud.
The Razzies revealed the nominees Thursday night for Worst Picture, Worst Actor and Worst Actress. The full nominations list was announced on Friday morning.
Glenn Close was nominated for worst supporting actress for "Hillbilly Elegy," but could wind up receiving an Oscar nomination for that same role. If that happens, according to the BBC, it'd be only the third time an actor has been nominated for both an Oscar and a Razzie for the same role
Full list of Razzie nominations
Worst Picture
365 Days
Absolute Proof
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Music
Worst Actor
Robert Downey, Jr. - Dolittle
Mike Lindell (“My Pillow” CEO) - Absolute Proof
Michele Morrone - 365 Days
Adam Sandler - Hubie Halloween
David Spade - The Wrong Missy
Worst Actress
Anne Hathaway - The Last Thing He Wanted and Roald Dahl's The Witches
Katie Holmes - Brahms: The Boy II and The Secret: Dare to Dream
Kate Hudson – Music
Lauren Lapkus - The Wrong Missy
Anna-Maria Sieklucka - 365 Days
Worst Supporting Actress
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Lucy Hale - Fantasy Island
Maggie Q - Fantasy Island
Kristen Wiig - Wonder Woman 1984
Maddie Ziegler - Music
Worst Supporting Actor
Chevy Chase - The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Rudy Giuliani (As "Himself") Borat, Subsequent Movie-Film
Shia LeBeouf - The Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzeneggar - Iron Mask
Bruce Willis - Breach, Hard Kill AND Survive the Night
Worst Screen Combo
Maria Bakalova & Rudy Giuliani - Borat Subsequent Movie-Film
Robert Downey Jr. & His Utterly Unconvincing "Welsh" Accent – Doolittle
Harrison Ford & That Totally Fake-Looking CGI “Dog” – Call of the Wild
Lauren Lapkus & David Spade - The Wrong Missy
Adam Sandler & His Grating Simpleton Voice - Hubie Halloween
Worst Director
Charles Band - All 3 "Barbie & Kendra" movies
Barbara Bialowas & Tomasz Mandes - 365 Days
Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle
Ron Howard - Hillbilly Elegy
Sia – Music
Worst Screenplay
365 Days
All 3 Barbie & Kendra Movies
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hillbilly Elegy
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
365 Days (Polish Remake/Rip-Off of Fifty Shades of Grey)
Dolittle (Remake)
Fantasy Island (Remake/”Re-Imagining”)
Hubie Halloween (Remake/Rip-Off of Ernest Scared Stupid
Wonder Woman 1984 (Sequel)