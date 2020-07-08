Man dies while trying to save three kids in California river

An 8-year-old girl was rescued, and two other children made it out of the water safely.

REEDLEY, Calif. — A California man was found dead after he jumped into a river to try and rescue three children struggling in the water.

According to the Fresno Bee, emergency crews responded Wednesday evening to Reedley Beach on Kings River for reports of two people struggling in the water. The outlet said crews rescued an 8-year-old, and two other children made it out of the water safely.

A Reedley Police Department commander said 29-year-old Manjeet Singh jumped into the water to help the kids but "went under" quickly, the newspaper reported.

The commander told CNN that Singh was pulled under a nearby bridge by the current.

CNN reported Singh was found about 40 minutes later underwater and not responding. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said the 8-year-old girl remains at the hospital in critical condition after being underwater for about 15 minutes.

