The pair of lion statues that once sat perched at the entrance to the Alcover family home now sit guarding only a pile of rubble. They are among the few recognizable pieces left of the home, once nestled in a quiet residential community near Paradise, California.

Like thousands of others, the Alcover home was chewed up and spit out last week by the Camp Fire, the deadliest wildfire in California’s history.

Gavin Alcover, 11, the young voice that once called for the purchase of those two statues, and sisters Phoenix, 9, and Kylie, 15, sit now two states and hundreds of miles away from home in Suquamish with family friends, waiting for the air to clear a bit and while their parents attempt to piece back together enough of a normal life for them to return home.

After the blaze consumed their home a week ago, their mother, Crystal, put out a call to friends looking for a place for her family of five to stay. Amber and Doug Shaw, friends from years ago when they lived in the Paradise area, didn’t hesitate to offer their home in Suquamish.

“You do what you would hope other people would do for you in that situation,” Amber said. “We’ve always been givers, we’ve always opened our home. … We feel like you don’t get through this life alone. Especially when something significant happens, people should step up to the plate.”

With little more than the clothes they were wearing, the three siblings flew into SeaTac on Sunday, while Crystal and her husband Matt stayed behind to focus on getting life back under control.

“They’re happy and carefree,” Crystal said from Northern California. “I don’t want them to be seeing this. It’s mortifying. It’s stuff you see in movies. Everything is just different.”

Burned out hulks of vehicles now sit along roadways, abandoned in panicked attempts to leave town. Blackened trees and debris piles dot neighborhoods devastated by walls of fast-moving flames.

As of Thursday, Camp Fire had destroyed more than 8,700 homes, burned 140,000 acres and was 40 percent contained. The fire is responsible for at least 56 fatalities, with around 300 people still missing, according to the local sheriff’s office.

'It's just surreal'

The Alcover kids have followed the news from afar through video chats, texts and calls, through news accounts and social media posts, gradually learning of the blow the wildfire dealt their hometown.

“It’s just surreal seeing everything that we’re used to, and we grew up in that area, seeing it just gone,” Kylie said.

The Alcover kids relate stories from those they know who barely escaped the flames. With an empty gas tank, their older sister had to abandon her new car. Their family returned later to find only a burned-out frame. Traffic jams swelled as many tried to evacuate in a rush as the fire roared into their community in minutes.

“In the morning, we were like ‘no problem,’” Phoenix said. “The sky was filling with smoke, and we were like, ‘This is probably a tiny fire. We were like, 'That’s so cool' and everybody wasn’t worried ... ”

... And then 30 minutes later it got crazy,” Kylie said.

With the blaze glowing in their rearview mirror, the family managed to escape with a few belongings, including Gavin's beloved stuffed animal Porky the pig. Crystal and Matt are now living at a friend’s home and as aid from the federal government arrives, they hope they’ll be able to get a trailer to live in for the time being. Crystal said she hopes to be with her children for Thanksgiving.

For now the kids wait, enjoying sand castles, beaches, the Shaw home and its green backyard, a far cry from the current state of their own home.

Close to home

For the Shaws, the fire hits close to home. Doug grew up in Paradise and knows the community well. Last week the homes his parents and sisters lived in were destroyed, and familiar landmarks for him are now gone. He’s followed the news closely over the last few days.

“It comes to a point during the day when you just have to shut it off,” he said. “I’d say we’re lucky that we can shut it off. They can’t shut it off down there. I don’t stop thinking about those things. I don’t stop thinking about the places I grew up with my family and all the places we went.”

“We’re just glad we can help,” he said. “If there’s anybody else down there (in need), our house is always open.”

Donate

To give to the Alcovers and read updates from the family, head to facebook.com/donate/560662824384213.

A number of GoFundMe campaigns have been launched to support a variety of specific causes related to California wildfires. Visit gofundme.com/cause/californiafires to learn more.

The United Way of Northern California is distributing emergency cash assistance for those who lost homes in the Camp Fire. To donate, text “BUTTEFIRE” to 91999 or visit norcalunitedway.org/camp-fire.

Donate through the Red Cross by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or texting “CAWILDFIRES” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

