Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg wants to make sure Netflix films are no longer considered for an Oscar. IndieWire reports Spielberg plans to speak to the Academy Board of Governors in favor of new rules that would require films seeking an Academy Award to be primarily made for theaters.

It comes after Netflix's "Roma" was nominated for 10 Oscars and won three despite only being in theaters for three weeks and then quickly becoming available online. That was done so it would qualify for the Academy Awards.

“Steven feels strongly about the difference between the streaming and theatrical situation,” a spokesperson for Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment told IndieWire. “He’ll be happy if the others will join [his campaign] when that comes up [at the Academy Board of Governors meeting]."

Spielberg previously told ITV that movies mainly made for TV should be considered for an Emmy, not an Oscar.

“Once you commit to a television format, you’re a TV movie,” he said.

New rules could affect other streaming services that might be hoping to do what Netflix did in order to be considered for the film industry's top honor.