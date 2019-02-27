WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — As soon as the House hearing involving President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, got underway, a key Republican lawmaker claimed that the committee was violating its own rules.

Rep. Mark Meadows, a top Trump ally, said Cohen was showing "disdain" for the committee process by failing to submit his prepared remarks ahead of time.

Meadows claimed it was an intentional "violation of the rules."

Cohen's much-anticipated testimony was received by the committee the night before Wednesday's session, according to the chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland.

Meadows made a motion to postpone the hearing. Lawmakers quickly voted to reject the motion and the hearing resumed.

Cohen is expected to detail before the House Oversight and Reform Committee what he believes is Trump's lying, racism and cheating, and possibly even criminal conduct.

Cohen, who was Trump's longtime fixer, is the first high-profile witness called before the committee as newly empowered Democrats pursue an aggressive effort to investigate the president.

Cohen played a pivotal role in buying the silence of a porn actress and a former Playboy Playmate who both alleged they had sex with Trump. The president has denied their claims.

Cohen has pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations connected to the payments and to lying to Congress.

He's set to begin a three-year prison sentence in May.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.