NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island town council that approved a nonbinding resolution to boycott Nike products will revisit the question because of public backlash.

Town Council President John Beauregard said Wednesday he has called a special meeting for Monday and plans to make a motion to recall the 3-2 vote from earlier this week .

The resolution prompted criticism from the local American Civil Liberties Union and the NAACP, whose president called it "political grandstanding."

Beauregard, a former state trooper, pushed the resolution after Nike used former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in an ad campaign.

He says he believes the resolution "had nothing to do with race" and his views haven't changed, but says he doesn't want to drag anyone into his fight that didn't choose to be in it.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.