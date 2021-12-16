Leonard 'Hub' Hubbard, longtime Roots bassist, dead at 62

Leonard Hubbard's family told Philadelphia media he had battled cancer for several years. The Grammy winner spent 15 years with the hip-hop group.

Leonard "Hub" Hubbard, a longtime bassist for the hip-hop group The Roots has died, according to multiple reports. He was 62.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we say goodbye to our brother Leonard Nelson Hubbard. May your transition bring peace to your family to your friends to your fans and all of those who loved you," The Roots posted on Instagram. "Rest in Melody Hub."

The news was first reported by ABC6 in Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Inquirer later reported that the cause of death was multiple myeloma, which is a form of blood cancer. His wife told ABC6 Hubbard had been fighting it for a decade.

"I was called to the hospital. They told me what had happened that he had passed. I went to the hospital and was able to sit with him," Stephanie Hubbard told the station.

She said Hubbard had just finished a new project called "The Awakening."

Billboard reports Hubbard joined the Roots in 1992 and stayed on for 15 years and seven studio albums. He was a seven-time Grammy nominee. He won his lone Grammy in 2000 for best rap performance by a duo or group for “You Got Me” by The Roots featuring Erykah Badu.

He left the band one year before The Roots became the house band for Jimmy Fallon, first on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" and later on "The Tonight Show."