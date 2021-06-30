Russian cargo ship lifts off for International Space Station

The Progress MS-17 lifted off atop a Soyuz rocket from the Russian space complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

MOSCOW, Russia — An uncrewed Russian cargo ship blasted off Wednesday on a mission to deliver supplies to the International Space Station.

The Progress MS-17 lifted off atop a Soyuz rocket from the Russian space complex in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, at 4:27 a.m. (2327 GMT Tuesday).

It's scheduled to dock at the station in two days, delivering food, fuel, equipment and supplies for the seven residents.