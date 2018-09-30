The Ryder Cup is back in Europe's hands.

Francesco Molinari became the fourth player ever to go 5-0 in the Ryder Cup, beating Phil Mickelson to clinch the Cup for Europe. With Molinari's victory, Europe led 14 1/2-9 1/2 with three matches still on the course.

The Americans started the final day with a 10-6 deficit and got early wins from Justin Thomas and Webb Simpson to make a run.

Europe has had all the mojo since trailing 3-0 Friday morning, winning each day, 5-3, and winning a Ryder Cup record-tying eight consecutive matches to build its hefty lead coming into the 12 singles matches.

Molinari takes it for Euros

How fitting that Francesco Molinari wins the clinching point for Europe in the 42nd Ryder Cup. On the 16th, Molinari finds the green while Mickelson dunks his tee shot in the water and concedes with a handshake. Molinari beats Mickelson 4 and 2.

Europe 14 1/2, USA 9 1/2

Euros are one point away

After missing a big putt on 17, Ian Poulter saves the party for 18 as he takes down world No. 1 Dustin Johnson. DJ misses a long birdie putt and concedes the hole to give Poulter a 2-up victory. The Euros are just a point away from winning it all.

Europe 13 1/2, USA 9 1/2

Rahm takes down Tiger

That's another full point for the Euros as Rahm sinks a clutch birdie putt on 17 to beat Woods 2 and 1. "Ole, Ole, Ole" from the crowd as the Euros' lead is just too much for Team USA to overcome. Woods falls to 0-4 for the week.

Europe needs just two more points to clinch. There are four blue flags on the board. Noren-DeChambeau are even.

Europe 12 1/2, USA 9 1/2

Euros are one step closer

Olesen brings home a win for Europe, beating Spieth 5 and 4. The youngster from Denmark was in control all morning and his team needs just 3 more points to win back the Ryder Cup.

Europe 11 1/2, USA 9 1/2

Tiger gets a gift

Tiger needed a huge birdie putt on 16 from about 18 feet to put pressure on Rahm but couldn't get it done. He gets a gift when the Spaniard misses from 3 feet. Woods is now down by one with two to play.

USA gains some momentum

The Americans cut the Euros' lead to one point with a big win from Finau, who crushes Fleetwood 6 and 4.

There are four blue flags on the board so Euros are still on pace for now.

Europe 10 1/2, USA 9 1/2

Simpson wins his match

Simpson matches Rose with a birdie putt on 16 to earn Team USA's second point of the morning. Simpson wins, 3 and 2.

Europe 10 1/2, USA 8 1/2

Koepka pulls out halve

Koepka gets up and down after landing in the bunker on 18 to halve the match with Casey.

Europe 10 1/2, USA 7 1/2

Thomas gets a point for U.S.

On the 18th, McIlroy is forced to concede the hole giving Thomas the match 1 up. It was disaster for Rory as he failed to blast out of the bunker and then hit his third into the water.

"That wasn't a fitting way for that to end," Thomas said on the NBC broadcast immediately after the match, adding that it was tough to watch McIlroy melt down on 18 after a terrific match between the two. The Euros lead five matches and need just 4 1/2 points to win the Cup.

Europe 10, USA 7

Big birdie putt for Tiger

Tiger drains a birdie putt on 12 to get back to all square with Rahm. There's even a little cha-cha-cha stutter step from Tiger as he pumps his fist.

The USA has five red flags on the board, Europe with four.

TWEETHERE

Olesen's dominating

Thorbjorn Olesen, the Ryder Cup rookie from Denmark, is pounding Jordan Spieth. Olesen is 4 up with a birdie on 8. The Euros lead six matches; Team USA leads five.

Tiger with an eagle

There's an eagle for Tiger on 9, cutting Rahm's lead to 1. Woods holes the putt from about 12 feet and gives his first roar of the week with a first pump.

TWEETHERE

Finau on a roll

Ryder Cup rookie Tony Finau has silenced Fleetwood, taking a 4-up lead with back-to-back birdies on 7 and 8.

Mickelson down

After sitting out both matches Saturday, Phil Mickelson is down by two to Francesco Molinari. Molnari and Tommy Fleetwood became the first European duo ever to start 4-0 in a Ryder Cup. While Mickelson struggles, Webb Simpson is the hot player for Team USA, taking a 3-up lead on Justin Rose. It's the biggest lead for the Americans.

JT: the American Poulter?

Thomas is showing the most heart for the Americans, holing birides on 8 and 10 to even his match against McIlroy. The USA's comeback chances were slim coming into today, but JT isn't hearing it. Is he the "American Poulter" as Johnny Miller just threw out there? Euros lead in five matches.

Sergio starts strong

Sergio Garcia comes out firing and takes a 2-up lead on Rickie Fowler after two holes. Fowler misses an 8-foot putt on 2. Garcia, who came to Paris as a captain's pick, is playing in his 41st Ryder Cup match today.

Thomas roars on 8

Justin Thomas drains his long birdie putt on 8 to cut McIlroy's lead to one shot. "C'mon!" he yells as it drops. If the Americans are to pull this off, they'll need a lot more of these. There are five blue flags on the board with three pairs still to tee off. None of the Euros lead by more than a shot.

TWEETHERE

Tiger can't capitalize

After finding the massive rough on 4, Tiger Woods has an opportunity to pull even but misses a short putt to save par. They halve the hole and Rahm stays 1 up.

Six pairings out

With half the matches out on the course, the Americans have three red flags very early. Tony Finau has taken a 2-up lead against European star Tommy Fleetwood, who's trying to go 5-0-0 in his first Ryder Cup.

Simpson with a birdie

Webb Simpson birdies the par-5 third hole to get to 2 up over Justin Rose. It's only the second time all week that the Americans have won the hole.

Rory's on a roll

McIlroy is hot with the putter, taking a 2-up lead against Thomas through five. Rory has won two holes wtih pars, while Thomas is struggling after his stellar birdie on 1.

Tiger behind early

Tiger Woods has about 30 feet for birdie on the opening hole but can't make the putt. Jon Rahm gets it done with a birdie putt of about 6 feet to go 1 up.

Casey gets fired up

Casey needs exactly one hole to get back on track. He drains an incredile long putt for birdie on No. 2 to even the match, giving fans plenty to cheer with some early fist pumps.

Casey is first in the water

After a perfect tee shot, Paul Casey finds the bunker, gets aggressive on his recovery shot and unfortunately the ball rolls into the water. Brooks Koepka wins the hole. Meanwhile, Thomas gives one back as the match with Rory goes back to all square.

TWEETHERE

Thomas delivers

After both Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas hit solid tee shots to the fairway on No. 1, Thomas knocks in a long birdie putt to take a 1-up lead. Let's see if it sets the tone for the day.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM